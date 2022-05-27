ajc logo
X

US levels new sanctions after North Korea missile launches

South Korean and U.S. missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 26, 2022. North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters Wednesday, South Korea said, hours after President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's nuclear threat. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korean and U.S. missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, May 26, 2022. North Korea test-launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two shorter-range weapons toward its eastern waters Wednesday, South Korea said, hours after President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's nuclear threat. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

National & World News
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The U.S. is targeting two Russian banks in sanctions over their alleged support for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. targeted two Russian banks Friday as part of new sanctions over alleged support for North Korea and its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The sanctions come after what the U.S. says were three new ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Tuesday, including one intercontinental ballistic missile.

The launches happened after President Joe Biden ended an Asian trip in which he stressed Washington's commitment to defending allies from the North's nuclear threat.

The U.S. says this week's launches brought North Korea's total for this year to 23, as the isolated country pushes to develop and expand the range of its nuclear and missile programs.

Friday's sanctions targets include two Russian banks, Far Eastern and Sputnik, that the U.S. says do business with U.S.-sanctioned North Korean entities. Bank Sputnik also helped North Korea arrange payments for the use of Russian satellite services, the Treasury Department said in announcing the sanctions.

The new sanctions also target a Belarus-based North Korea man who the United States says was helping generate funding for the missile launches, and a trading company.

On Thursday, China and Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Thursday's vote represented the first serious division among the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N.’s most powerful body on a North Korea sanctions resolution.

Editors' Picks
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors12h ago
The Jolt: Donald Trump ’stunned’ by Brad Raffensperger’s primary win
3h ago
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
10h ago
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
10h ago
Braves taking fast route to season’s first million in attendance
1h ago
The Latest
2 killed, 9 injured in ice fall in southern Swiss Alps
8m ago
French Open updates | Player fined $10K for racket throw
10m ago
4 Albanian women, 9 children to be repatriated from Syria
11m ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
21h ago
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
18h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top