ajc logo
X

China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

National & World News
By HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
China says its military has staged exercises to reinforce its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, as U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan made a pointed and public declaration of support for the self-governing island democracy while issuing a warning to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China said its military staged exercises Friday to reinforce its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, as U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while issuing a warning to China.

The six lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning and were also scheduled to meet with the island’s defense minister.

The military drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command in areas opposite Taiwan were “a countermeasure to the recent negative actions of the U.S., including the visit of a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

China would “continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao added.

China is against any official exchanges between Taiwan’s government and other foreign governments because it claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and not an independent country. China and Taiwan split after a civil war in 1949.

The Eastern Theater Command described the exercises in a statement as “a necessary action based on the present security situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty.”

“Taiwan is a sacred and inalienable part of Chinese territory. There is no room for any foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,” the statement said.

As part of the delegation of visiting U.S. lawmakers, Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey gave a speech Friday praising Taiwan's democracy and its global status as a manufacturer of semi-conductor chips used in everything from cars to smartphones, and warned of consequences if that status were jeopardized.

“It is a country of global significance, of global consequence, of global impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact for those who would wish it ill,” said Menendez, the head of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee, in a speech at Taiwan's Presidential Office.

He emphasized that “we seek no conflict with China as I believe Taiwan seeks no conflict with China.”

The delegation, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, also includes Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Robert Portman of Ohio, Sen. Benjamin Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.

Tsai said she welcomed their visit and hoped it would help to further deepen US-Taiwan cooperation.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven that democracies must bolster their alliances and collectively we can defend ourselves from the threats posed by authoritarian nations that seek to disrupt regional peace,” said Tsai.

The U.S. is the democratic island's biggest unofficial ally and has stepped up weapons sales to Taiwan in past years. By law, the U.S. is bound to help Taiwan with arms that are defensive in nature. However, the question of whether the U.S. would intervene in the case of a military invasion by China remains open.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American Congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American Congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, members of an American Congressional delegation, from left, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., pose for a photo with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center right, and other Taiwanese officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, speaks as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, listens during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, speaks as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, listens during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, speaks as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, listens during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, from second left, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, and Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, at far right, meet at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, from second left, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, and Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, at far right, meet at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, from second left, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, and Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, at far right, meet at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, speaks during a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, listens as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, speaks during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Benjamin Sasse, R-Neb., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Benjamin Sasse, R-Neb., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Benjamin Sasse, R-Neb., left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Mexican volunteer Felix Lara prepares tacos for Ukrainians refugees at a makeshift camp near the border, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. Volunteers from Mexico and the United States are helping hundreds of refugees daily, where they wait two to four days for U.S officials to admit them on humanitarian parole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

As U.S. welcomes Ukrainians, immigrant advocates see double standard 2h ago
Herschel Walker, front-runner for the party's U.S. Senate nominee, speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Will transgender sports rally conservative voters? Georgia GOP is banking on it
30m ago
Fulton County Schools’ employees would receive a 3% raise in July as part of a proposed $52.7 million compensation package introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Superintendent Mike Looney, seen above, said he’s also planning for an additional 2% raise, for all employees, to start in the middle of next school year. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Fulton County Schools plans pay hikes for teachers, staff
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Improvements on the way for Lawrenceville post office after months of complaints

Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office
1h ago
Major Leaguers honor legacy of Jackie Robinson with Atlanta kids

Atlanta nonprofit struggles to bring Black youths to baseball
1h ago
The Latest
Palestinians clash with Israeli police at major holy site
8m ago
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
1h ago
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed's bank regulation post
1h ago
Featured
Rodney Christian Damen, a 55-year-old Roswell man, was arrested in October on child molestation and child pornography charges.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

After man’s arrest, Roswell police looking for more alleged sexual abuse victims
12h ago
‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing...
21h ago
Here is the Braves’ tentative plan for outfielder Ronald Acuña’s return
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top