US Latino civil rights group moves 2021 convention online

LULAC spokesman David Cruz said the organization believes this is the first time the group will not hold an in-person annual convention in its history. LULAC national conventions and gatherings have attracted presidents, presidential candidates, and international leaders.

In November 1963, a LULAC gala in Houston hosted President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy the night before his assassination.

Kennedy addressed the crowd in a speech is believed to be the first time a sitting U.S. president acknowledged the Latino vote.

Founded in 1929 by Mexican American World War I veterans, LULAC has been involved in crucial school desegregation and civil rights cases involving Hispanics. In recent years, LULAC has criticized President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

This year, LULAC has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and for removing monuments offensive to Native Americans and African Americans.

