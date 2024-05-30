Nation & World News

US Labor Department sues Hyundai, suppliers in Alabama over alleged child employment

The U.S. Department of Labor wants a federal judge to prevent Hyundai and two other Alabama companies from what the government contends is the illegal employment of children
FILE - A sign stands outside the U.S. Department of Labor's headquarters, May 6, 2020, in Washington. The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to prevent Hyundai and two other Alabama companies from employing children illegally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign stands outside the U.S. Department of Labor's headquarters, May 6, 2020, in Washington. The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to prevent Hyundai and two other Alabama companies from employing children illegally. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
40 minutes ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor wants a federal judge to prevent Hyundai and two other Alabama companies from what the government contends is the illegal employment of children.

The complaint filed Thursday follows an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division that found a 13-year-old worked between 50 and 60 hours a week operating machines on an assembly line that formed sheet metal into auto body parts.

The defendants include Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC, SMART Alabama LLC and Best Practice Service, LLC. The lawsuit said it seeks to end the use of child labor and require that the companies give up profits linked to the alleged practice.

Hyundai said in a statement that it cooperated fully with the Labor Department and that it is unfair to be held accountable for the practices of its suppliers.

“We are reviewing the new lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend the company,” the statement said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta spellers stung at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: The AJC

AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest
The Latest
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts Chad Daybell of killing wife and girlfriend's 2...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial enters second day of deliberations
13m ago
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rises, but indexes dip on Salesforce's worst day...
14m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?