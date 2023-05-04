US joins UN in suspending food aid to Ethiopia's Tigray

The war ended in November with a cease-fire, which also saw aid deliveries resume.

It was unclear who was responsible for the theft of the food aid and how much was taken. Last month, AP reported the missing supplies included enough food to feed 100,000 people, taken from a warehouse in the Tigray city of Sheraro.

The U.N.'s World Food Program in Ethiopia told its partners on April 20 that it had suspended deliveries of food to Tigray. Late Wednesday, the agency confirmed the suspension, which was first reported by AP. It said food relief efforts "will not resume until WFP can ensure that vital aid will reach its intended recipients."

Getachew Reda, the interim president of Tigray, said he had formed a task force ”to prevent and investigate crimes committed in relation to humanitarian aid and enforce the supremacy of the law.”

He called the diversions of aid “a double injustice and crime that is being done to children, elderly and disabled (people) who are suffering from starvation and sickness.”

The U.S. is the biggest single humanitarian donor to Ethiopia, providing $1.8 billion in humanitarian assistance to the country in the 2022 fiscal year, according to USAID.

In addition to civil conflict, the country is also struggling with a prolonged drought.