BreakingNews
Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue

US jobless claims remain at historically low 209,000, a sign of continuing labor market strength

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at historically low levels in another sign that the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at historically low levels in another sign that the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates.

Unemployment claims stayed at 209,000 for the week ending Oct. 7, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which strips out week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,000 to 206,250.

The numbers, a proxy for layoffs, continue to show that American workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

When the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate last year to rein in surging consumer prices, many economists expected the United States to sink into recession.

But the economy and the job market have remained sturdy even as higher rates have brought inflation down steadily from the four-decade highs reached in 2022. The combination of easing inflationary pressures and healthy hiring is raising hopes that the Fed can stick a so-called soft landing — beating inflation without triggering an economic downturn.

“Overall, layoffs remain low and demand for workers remains strong,'' said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. ”Even as the Fed has taken aggressive action to soften labor market conditions, businesses are not shedding workers at a rapid pace.''

Overall, 1.7 million people were collecting unemployment checks the week that ended Sept. 30, up by 30,000 from the week before.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Georgia GOP lawmakers split on House speaker choice 2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport
2m ago

Credit: Library of Congress (left), Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta (right)

Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta reports $1.1 billion profit and record third-quarter revenue
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb animal shelter plagued by repeated issues
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
10m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Day 6 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war
12m ago
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
2h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
7h ago
Famous Atlantans share where they turn for local comfort food
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top