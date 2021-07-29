US jobless claims down 24,000 to 400,000 as economy recovers

For now, though, the economy is so strong that many businesses say they can't find workers. Employers posted a record 9.2 million job openings in May, advertising vacancies faster than applicants can fill them.

Responding to complaints of a labor shortage, 22 states have decided to end a $300-a-week federal employment benefits meant to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic. Twenty states have dropped out of two other federal programs -- one of which provides benefits to the self-employed and gig workers and another that serves those who have been out of work for six months or longer. The expanded programs are scheduled to expire nationwide Sept. 6.

Overall, 13.2 million people were receiving some type of jobless aid the week of July 10, down from 31.9 million a year ago.

“Beyond weekly ups and downs, the trend in total filings should remain downward over coming weeks," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research report. “ Overall, job growth should pick up and labor shortages should ease as near-term constraints – virus concerns, child-care issues and enhanced unemployment benefits – diminish. But rising virus cases could be a headwind for the labor market and the economy.''