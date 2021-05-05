US, Japan, South Korea diplomats review North Korea strategy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts met Wednesday on the sidelines of an international conference to go over the Biden administration's recently concluded North Korean policy review. The three-way meeting followed separate talks Monday in London among Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

They discussed “shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs” and “reaffirmed their commitment to concerted trilateral cooperation toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.