BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the Treasury Department, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the Treasury Department, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash's systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist.

Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds.

“Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks," said Brian Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

He said the agency "will continue to aggressively pursue actions against mixers that launder virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”

Monday's actions are the second-ever set of sanctions imposed on a digital currency blending firm.

In May, the U.S. announced sanctions against North Korean digital currency mixing firm Blender.io, accused of helping Lazarus Group, a sanctioned North Korean cyber hacking group, to carry out a $620 million digital currency heist in March.

The new sanctions also point to the growing use of digital assets to perpetuate illegal acts by state actors and individuals.

Lawmakers and administration officials have voiced concerns about the use of cryptocurrency to engage in illicit acts.

In March, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on digital assets, in part calling for federal regulators to help mitigate the illicit finance and national security risks posed by misuse of digital assets.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An advertisement of Bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’3h ago
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
12m ago
2nd victim dies in Atlanta park shooting; child in critical condition
2h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
8h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
8h ago
Cox Enterprises acquires media startup Axios
1h ago
The Latest
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
2m ago
Weather agency says July Spain's hottest month on record
5m ago
Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs starts assault trial
10m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
6h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top