US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks after signing the agreement for the Navajo federal reserved water rights settlement at Monument Valley, Utah on Friday, May 27, 2022. Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 and has mild symptoms. The Interior Department said Haaland is isolating in Nevada where she was part of a roundtable discussion Tuesday on clean energy production on public lands. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the U.S. West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

