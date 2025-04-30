Nation & World News
Nation & World News

US inflation cools, consumer step up spending, as Americans brace for tariff impact

A closely watched inflation gauge cooled last month in a sign that prices were steadily easing before most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs were implemented
Shoppers move through a market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Shoppers move through a market in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched inflation gauge cooled last month in a sign that prices were steadily easing before most of President Donald Trump's tariffs were implemented.

At the same time, consumers accelerated their spending, potentially in an effort to get ahead of the duties.

Wednesday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose just 2.3% in March from a year earlier, down from 2.5% in February. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 2.6% compared with a year ago, below February’s 2.8%. Economists track core prices because they typically provide a better read on where inflation is headed.

The slowdown in inflation could be a temporary respite until the widespread duties imposed by Trump begin to push up prices in many categories. Economists forecast that inflation could reverse its recent decline and reach 3% or higher by the end of this year.

Wednesday’s report also showed that consumer spending increased 0.7% from February to March, a healthy gain. Car sales spiked last month as consumers and businesses accelerated their purchases to get ahead of tariffs. Auto sales could fall in the coming months as a payback for the pulled-forward activity.

Earlier Wednesday, the government reported that consumer spending slowed in the first three months of the year, compared with last year’s final quarter, as bad weather depressed shopping and Americans took a breather after healthy spending over the winter holidays.

The nation's economy actually shrank 0.3% in the January-March quarter as imports surged as companies sought to get ahead of Trump's tariffs.

A shopper looks at a clothing display at a Gap store, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Wall Street tumbles and S&P 500 drops 2% following signs that the US economy is sputtering

34m ago

U.S. economy shrinks 0.3% in first quarter as Trump trade wars disrupt businesses

33m ago

Most Americans expect higher prices as a result of Trump's tariffs, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The Latest

Smoke rises to the sky in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill 12 overnight in Gaza, including kids

9m ago

5 people injured after older man allegedly lost control of his car in Denmark, police say

14m ago

Iowa immigrant group is alarmed by a state lawmaker's demand for confidential information

17m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.