US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost

“There are huge swaths of excess capacity throughout the U.S. economy that will make it difficult for firms to raise prices,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services. “That in turn will keep inflation below the Federal Reserve's 2% objective for the next couple of years, allowing the central bank plenty of leeway to keep interest rates extremely low to support the ongoing economic recovery.”

The Fed, holding its last meeting of the year, was expected to announce Wednesday that it is keeping its policy rate at a record low level of 0% to 0.25% to help the economy recovery from the pandemic. Many economists do not look for the Fed to start raising rates until 2024 at the earliest.

Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, forecast continued gains in production even as the country endures a new surge in virus cases.

“With firms starting to rebuild lean inventories over recent months, we suspect production with continue to rise even as consumption drops back in the face of new virus restrictions over the coming months,” he said.