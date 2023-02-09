US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance

The balloon flew from Alaska to the Atlantic Ocean, but the U.S. didn't shoot it down until it was over the Atlantic, off the South Carolina coast. That sparked bipartisan concerns, questions and outrage, some of it directed at President Joe Biden for not acting sooner. But the GOP-led House set criticism of Biden aside for now and focused instead on the People's Republic of China.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who chairs the Senate subcommittee holding a hearing on the balloon, said he wanted to know “exactly it flew — particularly in Montana because I’m very familiar with where the (missile) silos are — and questions like, Did it have capability to hover?”

"There are very few bipartisan issues in Washington these days, but our national concern about the PRC is one of them," said retired U.S. Navy Adm. Harry Harris in testimony this week before the House Armed Services Committee.

“Make no mistake, that balloon was intentionally launched as a calculated show of force,” said Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., chair of the House Armed Services Committee. “We have to stop being naïve about the threat we face from China.”

