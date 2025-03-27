Breaking: UPDATE: Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is visiting Colombia as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss deportation, immigration and crime
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem takes questions from the press before boarding her plane at Comalapa International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem takes questions from the press before boarding her plane at Comalapa International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By ASTRID SUÁREZ – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

BOGOTÁ (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

Her trip comes amid a souring in relations between the Trump administration and the Colombian government – long the United States' closest ally in the region. Tensions between the two countries rose in January over accepting flights of immigrants deported from the U.S.

Noem sat down with the country's foreign minister Thursday morning, and is set to meet with Colombia’s leftist leader and police to discuss efforts to fight organized crime later.

Following the morning meeting, Noem said she had a “frank discussion and a candid discussion” with Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, about deportations, crime and immigration.

“We're committed to working hand-in-hand with our Colombian partners to enhance not only border security but also that we will support the enforcement of our criminal laws,” Noem said.

Sarabia also emphasized the importance of recognizing the “human rights and dignity of migrants are actually respected.”

The two leaders also signed an agreement that would expand the sharing of biometric data for law enforcement.

Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combatting crime and the American government’s role in Latin America.

The visit marks a contrast to Noem's Wednesday visit to El Salvador, where she met with President Nayib Bukele, a populist who has gained right-wing admiration in the U.S. due to his crackdown on gangs.

Noem also visited the country's massive prison complex for alleged gang members, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. government are being held under allegations that they were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, despite little evidence presented by the Trump administration. These deportations are being challenged in court.

On Friday, Noem is set to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum as her government has worked tirelessly to negotiate with the Trump administration to offset the Trump's tariff threats. Despite efforts by Sheinbaum, Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks at an education event and executive order signing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

FILE - Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz, File)

Credit: AP

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

