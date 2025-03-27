Nation & World News
US Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits Colombia to discuss immigration and crime

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is visiting Colombia as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss deportation, immigration and crime
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem takes questions from the press before boarding her plane at Comalapa International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem takes questions from the press before boarding her plane at Comalapa International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

BOGOTÁ (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Colombia on Thursday as part of a tour of three Latin American nations to discuss immigration, crime and deportation.

Her trip comes amid a souring in relations between the Trump administration and the Colombian government – long the United States' closest ally in the region. Tensions between the two countries rose in January over accepting flights of immigrants deported from the U.S.

Noem sat down with the country's foreign minister Thursday morning, and is set to meet with Colombia’s leftist leader and police to discuss efforts to fight organized crime later.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, both populists, share diametrically opposed views over key issues like combatting crime and the American government's role in Latin America.

While it remains unclear what would come of Noem's meetings in Colombia, much of the trip has been geared around immigration and security.

The visit marks a contrast to Noem's Wednesday visit to El Salvador, where she met with President Nayib Bukele, a populist who has gained right-wing admiration in the U.S. due to his crackdown on gangs.

Noem also visited the country's massive prison complex for alleged gang members, where hundreds of Venezuelans deported by the U.S. government are being held under allegations that they were members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, despite little evidence presented by the Trump administration. These deportations are being challenged in court.

While Noem's visit to the prison was heavily promoted by the Trump administration and Bukele, who is apparently fond of spectacle, little has yet to be seen of her visit to Colombia.

On Friday, Noem is set to visit Mexico and meet with President Claudia Sheinbaum as her government has worked tirelessly to negotiate with the Trump administration to offset the Trump's tariff threats. Despite efforts by Sheinbaum, Trump announced a 25% tariff on auto imports on Wednesday.

