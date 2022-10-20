ajc logo
X

US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month

National & World News
By ALEX VEIGA, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters faced sharply higher mortgage rates, higher home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters faced sharply higher mortgage rates, higher home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That's slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 23.8% from September last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since September 2012, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic.

The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.

The housing market has been slowing as average long-term U.S. mortgage rates have doubled from a year ago, making homes less affordable.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Texts from Loeffler’s phone shed light on activities ahead of Jan. 6 and 2021 runoff12h ago

Abrams’ abortion remarks cause new flap in governor race
4h ago

Credit: Nell Redmond/ACC

Transfers Bianca Jackson, Cameron Swartz take stage for Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
13h ago

Credit: TNS

Judge: Trump knew his Georgia voting fraud stats were inaccurate
13h ago

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
17m ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
12m ago
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
13m ago
UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
17m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top