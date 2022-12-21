US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month

“We have this strange market where there are fewer buyers and fewer transactions, yet due to the limited supply some multiple offers are still happening and homes are still selling reasonably fast,” Yun said.

November’s housing snapshot is the latest evidence of a deepening slowdown from what was a blistering sales pace at the start of the year with mortgage rates that were still near historic lows.

Consider, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was slightly above 3% in early January. Last week, it was at 6.31%, more than double the 3.12% average rate a year earlier, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

While mortgage rates have declined in recent weeks, they averaged 7.08% as recently as early November. The combination of high mortgage rates and still-rising home prices are keeping many would-be buyers on the sidelines.

Yun is forecasting that the average rate on a 30-year mortgage may fall to around 5.5% by next spring or summer.

“I think it’s not unreasonable,” he said. “And if that’s the case, I think the housing market will see some steady rebound in terms of sales activity.”

On average, homes sold in just 24 days of hitting the market last month, up from 21 days in October, the NAR said. That’s still a relatively quick turnaround, as before the pandemic homes typically sold more than 30 days after being listed for sale.

The inventory of homes on the market declined for the fourth consecutive month. Some 1.14 million homes were on the market by the end of November. That amounts to a 3.3 months’ supply at the current sales pace. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers, there is a 5- to 6-month supply.