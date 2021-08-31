ajc logo
X

US home prices soar at record pace in June

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
U.S. home prices jumped by a record amount in June as homebuyers competed for a limited supply of available houses, the latest evidence that the housing market remains red-hot

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices jumped by a record amount in June as homebuyers competed for a limited supply of available houses, the latest evidence that the housing market remains red-hot.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index jumped 19.1% in June compared with a year earlier, the largest increase on records dating back to 2000. The annual price gains in June were higher in all 20 cities than they were in May. Prices are now at record highs in 19 of the 20 cities, with the exception of Chicago.

“The last several months have been extraordinary not only in the level of price gains, but in the consistency of gains across the country," said Craig Lazzara, managing director of index investment strategy at S&P DJI.

There are signs that the high prices are cooling sales a bit. Sales of existing homes rose 1.5% in July from a year earlier. The number of homes for sale, while still historically low, rose 7% in July from the previous month.

Prices rose by the most in Phoenix, where they soared 29.3% compared with a year earlier, followed by San Diego, with a 27.1% increase, and Seattle, at 25%.

In Other News
1
The Latest: Dutch diplomat on trip to discuss evacuations
2
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
3
J&J: Potential HIV vaccine falls short in mid-stage study
4
Dutch coalition talks deadlocked 5 months after election
5
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top