US home prices rise at fastest pace in more than 6 years

The biggest price gain was in Phoenix for the 17th straight month, where home prices rose 12.7% from a year ago. It was followed by Seattle with 11.7% and San Diego at 11.6%.

Home sales slipped in November, according to the National Association of Realtors, after rising steadily for the previous five months. Even after the decline, sales were nearly 26% higher last month compared with a year ago. Sales have also been boosted by low mortgage rates, which reflect the Federal Reserve's moves to keep its benchmark short-term rate at nearly zero.

The number of homes for sale fell to 1.28 million in November, the Realtors said, enough to last just 2.3 months at the current pace of sales. Both figures are record lows.