US home construction rises third straight month in December

The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.70 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. In all of 2021, nearly 1.6 million housing units were started a 15.6% increase over 2020.

What has been a strong housing market for years appears to be on the verge of getting even hotter in spite of rising interest rates. Applications for building permits, which can forecast future building activity, rose a whopping 9.1% to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.87 million units. That's the strongest month for permits since January of 2021.