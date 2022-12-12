BreakingNews
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
ajc logo
X

US hits Zimbabwe president's son with sanctions

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Biden administration is slapping corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe's president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday slapped corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe's president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington.

The Treasury Department announced it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. Those sanctioned include Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the son of the previously sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father’s business interests related to a prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to U.S. sanctions. The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

“We urge the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, and to address the root causes of many of Zimbabwe’s ills: corrupt elites and their abuse of the country’s institutions for their personal benefit,” Treasury said in a statement.

“The goal of sanctions is behavior change," it said. "Today’s actions demonstrate our support for a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe.”

In addition to Mnangagwa, Monday's sanctions target Tagwirei’s wife, Sandra Mpunga; Nqobile Magwizi, and Obey Chimuka, along with the firms Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting. All of them are connected to Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 20221h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
3h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together’
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons
8m ago
Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument
11m ago
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
14m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
20h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top