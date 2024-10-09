Nation & World News

US hits former Ecuador leaders with visa bans over corruption

The Biden administration has imposed visa bans on former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, his vice president and their immediate families for corruption
FILE - Former Ecuador President Rafael Correa gestures during an interview with Associated Press in Brussels, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

FILE - Former Ecuador President Rafael Correa gestures during an interview with Associated Press in Brussels, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
By Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed visa bans on former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, his vice president and their immediate families for corruption.

The State Department announced that Correa and his one-time deputy Jorge Glas would no longer be eligible to enter the United States. The ban also applies to their spouses and children.

Correa served as Ecuador's president from 2007 until 2017, adopting political positions often at odds with U.S. policies and notably opening Ecuador's embassy in London to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange while he was still wanted by the United States.

Correa was convicted in absentia on corruption charges in Ecuador in 2020 and sentenced to eight years in prison. He has lived in exile in Belgium since 2017.

“Correa and Glas abused their positions as former president of Ecuador and former vice president of Ecuador, respectively, by accepting bribes, including through political contributions, in exchange for granting favorable government contracts,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“The United States stands with Ecuadorians, including members of civil society, law enforcement, and investigative journalists, committed to increasing government transparency and holding corrupt public officials accountable,” Miller said in a statement.

