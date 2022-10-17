ajc logo
X

U.S. hits al-Shabab finance facilitators with sanctions

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that it has sanctioned a group of high-ranking members of the Somalia-based al-Shabab militant group, who act as key middle men between the group and local companies in Somalia.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed the sanctions on more than a dozen individuals from Somalia and Yemen who are involved in al-Shabab's financing operations which in turn use those funds to assist in weapons procurement and recruitment activities.

One member is accused of using digital currency to launder money for the group.

Along with the Treasury sanctions, the State Department on Monday designated five al-Shabab leaders for diplomatic penalties.

“Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al-Shabab’s illicit networks operating in Eastern Africa,” said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“We will continue to take action against the weapons smuggling and fundraising activities of al-Shabab and other al-Qaida affiliates.”

Al-Shabab officially became an affiliate of al-Qaida, the Islamist association founded by Osama bin Laden, in 2012. The group maintains strong connections to al-Qaida’s senior leaders has financed al-Qaida’s efforts worldwide.

The U.S. says Al-Shabab generates around $100 million per year through extorting local businesses and individuals, collecting fees on goods, and facilitating illicit trades.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
21h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Atlanta police to give update on Thursday’s Buckhead homicide
2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jon Super

Liverpool-Man City has become England's ugliest rivalry
13m ago
NBC News student seminar highlights unusual education effort
13m ago
Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
20m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top