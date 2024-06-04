Nation & World News

US health officials advise using antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs

U.S. health officials now recommend that some people consider taking an antibiotic as a morning-after pill to prevent certain sexually transmitted diseases
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, finalized its endorsement of taking the antibiotic doxycycline after unprotected sex as a way to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis infections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif., July 8, 2016. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, finalized its endorsement of taking the antibiotic doxycycline after unprotected sex as a way to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis infections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people should consider taking an antibiotic as a morning-after pill to try to prevent certain sexually transmitted diseases, U.S. health officials recommended Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finalized its endorsement of taking doxycycline after unprotected sex as a way to prevent chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis infections.

CDC officials called it the first new prevention tool against sexually transmitted infections in decades, and said innovation is badly needed. Rates of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea have been rising for years, most notably in gay and bisexual men, although the latest data suggested chlamydia and gonorrhea cases stopped rising in 2022.

The new guideline is specific to gay and bisexual men and transgender women who had an STD in the previous year and are at high risk of getting infected again. Studies have demonstrated doxycycline works in that group, but there's not sufficient evidence to make the same recommendation for other people, agency officials said.

Officials call the treatment doxy PEP, short for doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis. Doctors can write a prescription for one dose of 200 milligrams of doxycycline to be taken within three days of unprotected sex, the CDC said.

In October, the CDC released a draft version of the guidelines. The proposed language was changed somewhat after a public comment period. Changes include clarifying language that the pills should be taken only once per 24 hours, and that doctors should reassess the regimen with patients every three to six months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School building fuels debate2h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

False alarm about active shooter gives UGA health center brief scare
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport
The Latest

Credit: AP

Garland slams attacks on the Justice Department, telling lawmakers: 'I will not be...
7m ago
Modi claims victory in Indian election, vows to continue with his agenda despite drop in...
9m ago
Arizona lawmakers to vote on ballot measure allowing local police to make border-crossing...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink/AJC

OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs
What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?