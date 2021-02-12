US gun maker Colt bought by Czech company

Ceska Zbrojovka Group SE said Friday that it has purchased all the shares in Colt Holding Company LLC, the parent company of Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corp.

The deal is worth $220 million and 1,098,620 newly issued shares in Ceska Zbrojovk and is subject to approval by regulators. The Czech company said it expected the transaction to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.