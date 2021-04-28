US government taking creative steps to counter cyberthreats

He said the operation was one of the very first of its kind and was discussed extensively beforehand by the FBI and the Justice Department. The department is figuring out how it plans to use the tool in the future.

“We don't yet have sort of worked out what our criteria are going to be going forward,” Demers said. "Now that we've had this experience, that's the kind of discussion we're having internally now.

“This is not a tool of first resort that we're going to be using a couple times a week as different intrusions come up," he added. “This does require working with the private sector on the right solution. It does require testing to be sure that you're not going to otherwise disrupt someone's computer system.”

Demers acknowledged concerns from some privacy advocates that the government, without permission of the computer system operators, had gone ahead. But he pointed out that the department did have a judge's permission and said the government felt motivated to act because after a period of several weeks, there were still web shells that served as access point for “hackers of all stripes.”

“And so the choice that the government had was just continue to leave those open or take the court-authorized action that we did, and ultimately we decided to move ahead,” Demers said. “But to the extent possible before then, we had been notifying every victim that we could identify of the intrusion.”

