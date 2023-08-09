BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale

US goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner has joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) on Wednesday.

Turner has signed a four-year deal. He only joined Arsenal in June last year from New England Revolution.

The 29-year-old Turner started for the U.S. team in all four of its games at the World Cup last year but only played for Arsenal in cup competitions last season.

“It’s a great challenge and a great step in my career,” Turner said. “When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.”

He is Forest's third offseason signing after right back Ola Aina and winger Anthony Elanga.

Forest will be playing in its second straight season in the Premier League, and visits Arsenal in its first game on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Harassment of Fulton poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man killed in shootout with Walton County deputies in Rockdale
18m ago

Credit: AP

New refugee program could bring more Hispanic migrants to Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

What you need to know about the new COVID strain now dominant in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Huge blast at Moscow area factory adds to Russian jitters as new drone attacks are blamed...
9m ago
Top US and EU lawmakers say West is too soft on Serbia when it comes to easing Kosovo...
15m ago
Khanun begins blowing into South Korea with strong winds after dumping rain on Japan for...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
18h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top