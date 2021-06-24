US, Germany confront rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial

“In recent years, we have seen antisemitism and racism eating into our society," Maas said. "Just think of the Yellow Star badge as seen at demonstrations against COVID measures, of the torrent of antisemitic conspiracy theories on the Internet, of the attacks on synagogues and on Jewish people living in our countries, of the rioters in front of the Bundestag or the rampaging mob in the U.S. capital.”
With advancing age severely reducing the number of Holocaust survivors and dimming first-hand memories of the atrocities, Blinken and Maas said the new dialogue would produce innovative ways to educate younger generations about the Holocaust and the troubling buildup that led to the mass extermination of Jews and others in Nazi Germany and elsewhere.
“The Shoah was not a sharp fall, but a gradual descent into darkness,” Blinken said.
Caption
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, accompanied by German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, left, returns to his seat after speaking during a ceremony for the launch of a U.S.-Germany Dialogue on Holocaust Issues at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Thursday, June 24, 2021.
