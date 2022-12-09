Wall Street drifts as US inflation slows but remains hot

Its next decision on rates is scheduled for next week, and the general expectation is for it to raise rates by another half of a percentage point.

That would be a step down from the four straight hikes of 0.75 percentage points the Fed has just pushed through. Even with such a dial down, though, the Fed has said it may still take rates higher than markets expect before taking a pause.

Higher rates hurt the economy by making it more expensive for companies and households to borrow money, which forces them to cut back on spending. If rates go too high, it can cause a recession. They also drag down on prices for stocks and all kinds of other investments.

Later Friday morning, another report will show how much inflation U.S. households are preparing for in upcoming years. That’s a key factor for the Fed, which says it wants to prevent a vicious cycle where households rush to make purchases before prices rise further. Such buying activity only fans inflation higher.

“The two most important questions for next year are how fast inflation will drop and how much will it need to drop for the Fed to stop tightening,” foreign-exchange strategists wrote in a BofA Global Research report. “We are concerned markets too optimistic on both.”

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.33% from 4.26% just before Friday’s inflation report was released. It was at 4.31% late Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other important kinds of loans, rose to 3.53% from 3.49% late Thursday.

In overseas stock markets, European indexes gave up some of their earlier gains following the U.S. inflation report.

Chinese benchmarks rose Friday on reports the government is planning new measures to support the ailing property sector, which has been a severe drag on growth over the past several years.

The relaxation of some of China’s “zero-COVID” rules is also raising hopes the economy will gain momentum, though experts say it will take months for tourism and other business to recover from the disruptions of the pandemic. It historically has been a major source of the global economy’s growth.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.