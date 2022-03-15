US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B, more eligible

To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19.

For deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic — from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 — death certificates must be accompanied with a signed statement from a medical examiner, coroner or the certifying official listed on the certificate indicating that COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing cause of death.

Expenses covered under the FEMA program include funeral services, cremation and interment, as well as the costs for caskets or urns, burial plots or cremation niches, markers or headstones, transportation or transfer of remains, clergy or officiant services, and the use of funeral home equipment or staff.

The program was first signed into law in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration but began accepting applications weeks into President Joe Biden's term. The initial bill provided $2 billion for the funeral assistance, which was exhausted in recent days. Funding going forward will come from Biden's 2021 relief bill known as the “American Rescue Plan."

FEMA is not accepting online applications for the reimbursement program. People eligible are directed to call the agency's helpline 844-684-6333 where they will be prompted to submit the required documentation.

Associated Press writer Steve LeBlanc contributed.