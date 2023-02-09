X
Dark Mode Toggle

US, French troops in Romania hold NATO military drills

National & World News
47 minutes ago
U.S. and French troops who are in Romania as part of a NATO battlegroup are holding military exercises to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary

CAPU MIDIA, Romania (AP) — U.S. and French troops that are part of a NATO battlegroup in Romania will hold a military exercise on Thursday to test the 30-nation alliance’s eastern flank defenses, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary.

The joint combat drills at the Black Sea training range in Capu Midia, dubbed Eagle Royal 23, will involve some 350 multinational battlegroup troops who will practice firing live ammunition.

Romania’s defense ministry said that the goal of the drills — held between Feb. 2 to Feb. 10. — is to test NATO’s “interoperability of artillery systems” in a fictitious Article 5 collective defense scenario on the alliance's southeastern territory.

NATO’s Article 5 is central to its founding treaty. The clause requires every alliance member to come to the assistance of any ally that requests it. Article 5 has been invoked only once: by the U.S. in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, NATO bolstered its presence on Europe’s eastern flank, including by sending additional multinational battlegroups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

Late last month, around 600 French soldiers deployed to Romania also held live combat exercises to test NATO's readiness in the region. That drill took place at a training range near Romania’s eastern town of Smardan and involved some 200 military vehicles, including four French Leclerc battle tanks.

In January, NATO deployed surveillance planes to Romania, from where they will fly missions for several weeks to monitor Russian military activity near the alliance's borders.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality15h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Atlanta police release footage of training center shooting aftermath
11h ago

Credit: Becky Stein

Kevin Gillespie’s Southern restaurant Revival has closed in Decatur
13h ago

Credit: AP

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown on Arthur Smith: ‘Atlanta is in really good hands’
8h ago

Credit: AP

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown on Arthur Smith: ‘Atlanta is in really good hands’
8h ago

Credit: AP

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The spy who wasn't? New York police officer wants badge back
9m ago
5 dead in apartment building fire in Novosibirsk, Russia
11m ago
Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
20m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
14h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top