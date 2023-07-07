US forward Ricardo Pepi signs for PSV Eindhoven on 5-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
United States forward Ricardo Pepi has signed for PSV Eindhoven and will stay in the Dutch league where he impressed last season

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — United States forward Ricardo Pepi signed for PSV Eindhoven on Friday, staying in the Dutch league where he impressed last season.

PSV said the 20-year-old Pepi signed a five-year contract with the club which finished runner-up in the Eredivisie last season.

The deal could keep Pepi in Eindhoven until the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

Pepi is familiar with the league after scoring 12 times for Groningen, which was relegated, while on loan from German top-tier club Augsburg.

The transfer fee PSV will pay Augsburg was not stated.

Pepi moved to the Bundesliga 18 months ago after impressing with FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

Pepi has scored seven goals in 16 games for the U.S. national team but was not selected for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 by the Netherlands.

PSV will play in the Champions League qualifying rounds next month needing to beat two opponents to reach the lucrative group stage.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

IN-DEPTH | From imprisoned to employed: Could law fix help ex-convicts find jobs?1h ago

NEW: State reports surge in deaths for Georgia’s new moms during early pandemic
51m ago

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene not sweating Freedom Caucus purge
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
4h ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

With Griffey's help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black...
6m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully...
7m ago
NATO leaders set to offer Ukraine major support package but membership is off the table...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
17h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top