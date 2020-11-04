US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

The United States is the world's second biggest emitter after China of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and its contribution to cutting emissions is seen as important, but it is not alone in the effort. In recent weeks, China, Japan and South Korea have joined the European Union and several other countries in setting national deadlines to stop pumping more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

While the Trump administration has shunned federal measures to cut emissions, states, cities and businesses in the United States have pressed ahead with their own efforts.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he favors signing the U.S. back up to the Paris accord.

With the United States outside the pact, it will be harder for the rest of the world to reach the agreed goals.

FILE - In this April 4, 2013, file photo, a mechanized shovel loads a haul truck with coal at the Spring Creek coal mine near Decker, Mont. The United States is out of the Paris climate agreement on the day after the 2020 presidential election. Experts say the outcome will determine to some degree just how hot and nasty the world will get in the future. The two presidential candidates have stark differences on fighting human-caused climate change. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown

Activists from Extinction Rebellion lie down outside the Spanish parliament during a protest with symbolic corpses coinciding with All Saints' Day, also known as Day of the Dead, Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The protest is to call attention to the causes of death related to the climate crisis. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White