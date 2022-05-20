Extreme fire threats prompt US suspension of planned burns

Moore said that in 99.84% of cases, prescribed fires go as planned and are a valuable tool for reducing the threat of extreme fires by removing dead and down trees and other vegetation that serves as fuel in overgrown forests.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who praised the temporary suspension of intentionally set fires, said it's clear that well-managed prescribed burns can help reduce wildfire risks.

But "it is critical that federal agencies update and modernize these practices in response to a changing climate, as what used to be considered extreme conditions are now much more common,” she said in a statement.

“The situation unfolding in New Mexico right now demonstrates without a doubt the grave consequences of neglecting to do so," she said.

Wildfires have broken out this spring in multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. The number of square miles burned so far this year is far above the 10-year national average.

Nationally, nearly 6,000 wildland firefighters were battling 16 uncontained large fires that had charred over a half-million acres (2,025 square kilometers) of dry forest and grassland, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

A California fire that started Friday in a building and spread to vegetation in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Sacramento forced evacuations and closed a state highway.

In Texas, firefighters made progress against a wildfire near Abilene that destroyed at least 27 structures. Evacuations were lifted.

The biggest U.S. fire has blackened more than 474 square miles (1,228 square kilometers) of northern New Mexico's forested Rocky Mountain foothills. State officials expect the number of homes and other structures that have burned to rise to more than 1,000 as more assessments are done.

The winds on Friday prevented some aircraft from flying and dumping retardant and water, but ground crews managed to turn back flames and reinforce fire lines threatened by gusts exceeding 40 mph (64 kph).

“Crews did a really incredible job today,” said Jayson Coil, one of the fire operations chiefs.

And forecasters said cooler, moister conditions beginning Saturday should provide relief from the relentless winds and low humidity that have fueled the spring wildfires.

____

Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report

Caption A Cal Fire firefighter approaches a burning spot before extinguishing off of Highway 49 in Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - A firefighting crew arrives at the scene of a field on fire adjacent to the Amazon Distribution Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP, File) Credit: Jerilee Bennett

Caption A Cal Fire engine crew readies to help secure a flank of the Golden Fire off of Highway 49 south of Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Firefighters battle a wildfire in Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption A California Conservation Corps hand crew readies to tackle the Golden Fire in Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption A Nevada City based Cal Fire firefighter uses a hose to help tamp down the Golden Fire, which burned 25 acres just south of Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Firefighters travel a line cut by a dozer to help secure the Golden Fire off of Highway 49 south of Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez

Caption Nevada City based Cal Fire firefighter uses a hose to help tamp down the Golden Fire, which burned 25 acres just south of Camptonville, Calif. Friday, May 20, 202. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Credit: Elias Funez