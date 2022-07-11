US extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months

An estimated 343,000 Venezuelans already in the United States were given Temporary Protect Status, or TPS in March of 2021, allowing them the chance to legally live and work in the country for 18 months. Only they will be eligible for the extension that will run until March, 10, 2024.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called it “one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners. We will continue to work with our international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure.”