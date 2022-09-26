BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts save-the-world experiment
ajc logo
X

US expands, extends Myanmar immigration status to May 2024

National & World News
By TRISHA AHMED, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Biden administration has expanded and extended temporary legal status for several thousand people from Myanmar living in the U.S. until May 2024

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it is expanding and extending temporary legal status in the United States for several thousand people from Myanmar after a military coup last year in the Asian country.

The decision extends Temporary Protected Status for 18 months for an estimated 970 people of Myanmar until May 25, 2024, and makes an additional 2,290 eligible to live and work until that date if they were in the United States on Sunday.

People of Myanmar “are continuing to suffer a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis due to a military coup, upheaval, and security forces’ brutal violence against civilians," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Myanmar, also called Burma, has been ruled by the military for most of the past 70 years. The army’s takeover interrupted a gradual transition toward democratic civilian government and a more modern, open economy and resulted in a slew of sanctions against the military, which controls many industries as well as army family members and cronies.

About 150,000 immigrants from Myanmar lived in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Migration Policy Institute analysis of census data. The largest concentrations were in Marion County, Indiana, with 8,800; Los Angeles County, California, with 7,600; and Ramsey County, Minnesota, with 6,800.

Congress created the Temporary Protected Status program in 1990 to provide a safe haven for people unable to return to their countries due to natural disasters or civil strife. About 350,000 people from more than a dozen countries benefit from the status, which can be extended in increments of up to 18 months. People of El Salvador are the largest beneficiaries.

The Trump administration attempted to end the status for many countries but faced legal challenges.

___

Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Update: Collins, Stansbury dismissed at Georgia Tech, Brent Key interim coach1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
10h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett parents indicted on murder charges in daughter’s house fire death
3h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: After Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech needs a #404Makeover
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steven Senne

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league
20m ago
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
22m ago
Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation
28m ago
Featured

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
2h ago
Braves celebrate World Series with White House visit and ‘plan to be back’
2h ago
Jimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertible
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top