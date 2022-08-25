BreakingNews
Kemp’s grand jury testimony still in question after courtroom clash
ajc logo
X

US, EU envoys meet with Serbian president on Kosovo

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar, left, and European Union envoy Miroslav Lajcak react, during talks on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo, in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. U.S. and European Union envoys met with Kosovo Serbs in a last-ditch effort to avert further tensions between Serbia and Kosovo after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between the former Balkan war foes. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar, left, and European Union envoy Miroslav Lajcak react, during talks on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo, in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. U.S. and European Union envoys met with Kosovo Serbs in a last-ditch effort to avert further tensions between Serbia and Kosovo after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between the former Balkan war foes. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

National & World News
By JOVANA GEC, Associated Press
1 hour ago
U.S. and European Union envoys have met with Serbia’s president as they seek to defuse tensions with Kosovo after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between the former Balkan war foes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — U.S. and European Union envoys met with Serbia's president on Thursday as they pressed ahead with efforts to defuse Serbian tensions with Kosovo after a meeting last week in Brussels ended with no agreement on a dispute between the former Balkan war foes.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared late last month when Kosovo’s government declared that Serb-issued identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo’s territory, just as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, and still considers the territory as its own.

U.S. envoy Gabriel Escobar and the EU’s Miroslav Lajcak both said after the meeting with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic that efforts to resolve the disputed issue will continue. They offered no other details.

Escobar and Lajcak came to Belgrade from Kosovo, where they met Wednesday with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and on Thursday with the Kosovo Serb leaders.

“Tough and long meeting just now with President Vucic,” Escobar was quoted on the U.S. embassy's Twitter account. “We appreciate the president’s commitment to peace and stability.”

Lajcak described the discussion as “difficult but responsible.”

Kurti has said he was acting with reciprocity to the measures from Serbia with his move on license plates and documents. But Kosovo Serbs have responded furiously, blocking roads in the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo. Belgrade accused Kosovo of pressuring minority Serbs, who largely reject Kosovo-issued documents defying its statehood.

The incident has fueled fears of more unrest in the Balkans amid the uncertainties caused by the war in Ukraine and Russia's close ties with Serbia. Kosovo has postponed the decision implementation until Sept. 1 as Washington and Brussels step up diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

Kosovo’s independence has been recognized by Washington and most EU countries, while Serbia has relied on support from Moscow and China for its bid to retain the former province. Belgrade lost control over Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed the country to stop its brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatist rebels.

Vucic said on Instagram that “we had no easy talks.” He added that “we will not give up our vital national and state interests, primarily the interests of our people, your security.”

For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to move forward their efforts to join the European Union.

NATO peacekeepers have stepped up their presence in northern Kosovo in response to the increased tensions.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, speaks with European Union envoy Miroslav Lajcak in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Kosovo's government declared that Serb-issued identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo's territory, as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, speaks with European Union envoy Miroslav Lajcak in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Kosovo's government declared that Serb-issued identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo's territory, as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, speaks with European Union envoy Miroslav Lajcak in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared anew late last month when Kosovo's government declared that Serb-issued identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid in Kosovo's territory, as Kosovo-issued ones are not valid in Serbia. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it31m ago
The Atlanta United email of the decade
5h ago
Student flown to hospital after being hit by SUV outside Kennesaw high school
4h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
8h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
8h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
6h ago
The Latest
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search
3m ago
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
11m ago
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
11m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top