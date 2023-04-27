US envoy to head to Brazil following up on high-level talks

The U.S. mission said Thomas-Greenfield, a member of Biden’s Cabinet, will focus on promoting democracy and multilateral cooperation on the trip, as well as on combating climate change, safeguarding food security, continuing cooperation on regional migration, “and ensuring equity for marginalized racial, ethnic, and Indigenous communities.”

Brazil, Latin America's largest country and a major global exporter, is currently serving a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council. The mission said that in Brasilia, the ambassador will meet with government officials “to discuss our partnership in the region and at the United Nations.”

She will also meet Brazilians dealing with the more than 250,000 Venezuelan migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in the country and speak at the University of Brasilia, the mission said.

In Salvador, the mission said, Thomas-Greenfield will underscore the U.S. commitment to reinvigorate the 2008 U.S.-Brazil Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality and will engage with Afro-Brazilian civil society and young people.