ajc logo
X

US envoy says Russian invasion speeds shift to clean energy

In this photo provided by the Australian National University, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke speaks at an Australian National University forum, in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. (Tracey Nearmy/Australian National University via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Australian National University, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke speaks at an Australian National University forum, in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. (Tracey Nearmy/Australian National University via AP)

National & World News
By ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate the world’s shift to renewable energy because of price shocks in oil and gas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate the world’s shift to renewable energy because of price shocks in oil and gas, a U.S. climate envoy said Thursday.

U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke was speaking at an Australian National University forum after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

Duke described the Russian invasion that began six months ago as "one of the biggest geopolitical drivers at the moment" for a global shift toward renewable energy.

"What has sometimes been lost in people's understanding of the reverberations on that front is that when you look at what countries are actually doing in response, it's going to accelerate the energy transition," Duke said.

“The European Union has tripled down on its efforts to deploy renewables and heat pumps and to electrify its vehicle fleet and otherwise respond to this crisis,” he added. “That’s going to take time … but the pace is quickening because of the conflict.”

Meanwhile, Australia plans to reduce its heavy reliance on solar panels manufactured in China, a Russian ally, by diversifying its trading partners as the Australian government scales up its transition to renewables.

Kushla Munro, who heads the government’s International Climate Division, said Australia was focusing on India in developing an international collaboration on the production of solar panels and green hydrogen.

Australia had also prioritized green energy technology partnerships with Japan, South Korea and the United States to avoid the supply chain constraints that have arisen through the pandemic, Munro said.

The Australian government elected in May has increased Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target to 42% from the previous administration's goal of 26% to 28% below 2005 levels.

The United States is aiming for a 50% to 52% reduction by the end of the decade.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Australian National University, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke speaks at an Australian National University forum in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. (Tracey Nearmy/Australian National University via AP)

Credit: Tracey Nearmy

In this photo provided by the Australian National University, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke speaks at an Australian National University forum in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. (Tracey Nearmy/Australian National University via AP)

Credit: Tracey Nearmy

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Australian National University, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke speaks at an Australian National University forum in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. (Tracey Nearmy/Australian National University via AP)

Credit: Tracey Nearmy

Credit: Tracey Nearmy

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials17h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
17h ago
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
Reaction to Biden’s student debt relief falls along familiar partisan divide
14h ago
Reaction to Biden’s student debt relief falls along familiar partisan divide
14h ago
Rome police investigate possible ‘swatting’ at Rep. Greene’s home
16h ago
The Latest
S.Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company
18m ago
S.Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company
22m ago
UN rights chief hints report on Xinjiang may miss deadline
45m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
15h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
15h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top