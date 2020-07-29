US energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns

Petroleum consumption fell to 14.7 million barrels a day in April, down almost a third compared the same period in 2019. Demand already has rebounded some after stay-at-home orders expired and large sectors of the economy started moving again.

Coal companies are expected to have a tougher time than petroleum producers recovering from the pandemic, which hit as the coal sector already remained on a fairly steady downward spiral since 2007 despite President Donald Trump's attempts to prop it up.

Coal consumption fell 27 percent in April compared to the same period in 2019, to 27 million tons. Most coal produced in the U.S. is used to generate electricity but many utilities have switched to to cheaper natural gas and renewable sources like wind and solar.

The energy administration projects overall consumption will increase for the rest of 2020 but remain below 2019 levels.

FILE - In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. A record drop in U.S. energy consumption this spring was driven by less demand for coal that's burned for electricity and oil that's refined into gasoline and jet fuel. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File) Credit: J. David Ake Credit: J. David Ake