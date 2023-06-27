BreakingNews
SUV plunges into sinkhole on busy Midtown Atlanta road
X

Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic's first year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
Updated 58 minutes ago
Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers

Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday.

The share of employees working on-site in computer and mathematical jobs went from 60% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, and it went from 67% to 43% for workers in insurance, finance and real estate jobs, according to figures from the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP).

On the flip side, it went from 97% to 96% for workers in what are called “material moving occupations," such as laborers, truck drivers and machine operators.

Looking at all U.S. jobs, the share of employees working on-site dropped from 84% to 74%, the survey said.

Meanwhile, the share of workers in hybrid jobs, that is those spending some days on-site and other days at home, increased from 4% in 2020 to 6% in 2021. Of those employees, the most common days to work from home were Mondays and Fridays, according to the survey.

The SIPP program conducts interviews with anywhere from 14,000 to 52,000 households over several years.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

NEW PHOTOS: Atlanta unveils eternal flame memorial honoring child murder victims2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: SUV plunges into sinkhole on busy Midtown Atlanta road
31m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar testifies why it should get Augusta hospitals; public responds
30m ago

Credit: AP

LISTEN: In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document
1h ago

Credit: AP

LISTEN: In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document
1h ago

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

WATCH: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at deputy during wild chase, police say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Haley says Trump did 'too little' about China threats, warns of global conflict if...
11m ago
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
12m ago
Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
14m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top