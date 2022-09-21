ajc logo
X

US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

Boys spend the afternoon jumping into the water from the sea wall or the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Combined ShapeCaption
Boys spend the afternoon jumping into the water from the sea wall or the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

National & World News
By Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Biden administration says the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States.

The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

Additional government personnel will staff the embassy to handle the visa requests. The added personnel are part of the commitment stemming from the resumption of the Cuban Family Reunification Parole program last month. The 2007 program enables U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to apply for their family members in Cuba to come to the U.S. sooner than conventionally allowed.

Under accords with Cuba, the U.S. has committed to ensuring the legal migration of at least 20,000 Cubans annually, not including immediate relatives of U.S. citizens.

Editors' Picks
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters8h ago
Dom Dwyer (right), forward for Atlanta United, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (left) go for a header during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United: Does possession matter?
090722 Atlanta.: Passengers go through Main security Checkpoint for departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Domestic Airport, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Airport satisfaction declines due to flight cancellations, crowds
2h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
22h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
22h ago
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who sits on Georgia's death row, has been in prison since Oct. 19, 1976

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

Justices grill state attorney over broken agreement in death case
1h ago
The Latest
President Joe Biden addresses to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Biden: Russia 'shamelessly violated' UN Charter in Ukraine
12m ago
Helicopter crashes en route to Turkish wildfire; 2 killed
19m ago
Instagram disrupted across Iran amid protests
20m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
6h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top