Nation & World News
Nation & World News

U.S. economy grew 2.4% in the 4th quarter after upgrade in final growth estimate

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy annual 2.4% pace the last three months of 2024, supported by a year-end surge in consumer spending
FILE - A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy annual 2.4% pace the last three months of 2024, supported by a year-end surge in consumer spending, the government said Thursday in a slight upgrade of its previous estimate of fourth-quarter growth.

But it's unclear whether the United States can sustain solid growth as President Donald Trump wages trade wars, purges the federal workforce and promises mass deportations of immigrants working in the country illegally.

The Commerce Department said that growth in gross domestic product — the nation’s output of goods and services — decelerated from a 3.1% pace in July-September 2024.

For all of 2024, the economy — the world’s biggest — grew 2.8%, down a tick from 2.9% in 2023.

Consumer spending rose at a 4% pace, up from 3.7% in third-quarter 2023. But business investment fell, led by an 8.7% drop in investment in equipment.

A drop in business inventories shaved 0.84 percentage points off fourth-quarter GDP growth.

A category within the GDP data that measures the economy’s underlying strength rose at a healthy 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter, slipping from the government's previous estimate of 3.2% and from 3.4% in the third quarter. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

Wednesday's report showed continued inflationary pressure at the end of 2024. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge – the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index – rose at an annual rate of 2.4%, up from 1.5% in the third quarter and above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PC inflation registered 2.6%, compared to 2.2% in the third quarter.

Thursday's report was the government's third and final look at fourth-quarter GDP.

The outlook is cloudier. Trump's decision to slap taxes on a range of imports — including a 25% tax on foreign autos announced Wednesday — could push up inflation and disrupt investment, hurting growth.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: GM leads Wall Street lower following Trump's auto tariff announcement

3m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground after shaking off four-week losing streak

Consumer confidence is sliding as Americans' view of their financial futures slumps to a 12-year low

The Latest

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) looks up as Toronto Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann, left, celebrates scoring during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season

6m ago

Paris prosecutor calls for 18-month suspended sentence for Gérard Depardieu in sexual assault case

7m ago

Russian news agency says 38 Russians rescued from sunken submarine off Egyptian coast

8m ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

2h ago

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.