Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Second estimate of US growth confirms a 2.3% annual pace expansion in fourth quarter

The American economy grew at a solid 2.3% annual rate the last three months of 2024, supported by a burst of year-end consumer spending, the government said, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of fourth-quarter growth
FILE - A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A consumer places a flat of eggs in a shopping cart in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy grew at a solid 2.3% annual rate the last three months of 2024, supported by a burst of year-end consumer spending, the government said, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of fourth-quarter growth.

The outlook for 2025 is cloudier as President Donald Trump pursues trade wars, cutbacks in the federal workforce and mass deportations.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that growth in gross domestic product — the nation's output of goods and services — decelerated from a 3.1% pace in July-September 2024.

For all of last year, the economy grew 2.8%, compared with 2.9% in 2023.

Consumer spending advanced at a 4.2% pace from October through December. Business investment fell in the fourth quarter, pushed lower by a 9% drop in equipment spending. A drop in business inventories shaved 0.81 percentage points off October-December growth.

But a category within the GDP data that measures the economy’s underlying strength rose at a healthy 3% annual rate from July through September, slipping from 3.4% in the third quarter and down slightly from the government's initial estimate. This category includes consumer spending and private investment but excludes volatile items like exports, inventories and government spending.

Wednesday's report also showed that inflationary pressure persists in the economy. The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge — called the personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE — rose at a 2.4% annual pace last quarter, up from 1.5% in the third quarter and above the Fed's 2% target. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core PCE inflation was 2.7%, up from 2.2% in the July-September quarter. Both those inflation numbers were slightly higher than they'd been in the Commerce Department's initial report.

The report shows that Trump inherited a healthy economy when he took office last month. Growth has now topped a decent 2% for nine of the last 10 quarters. Unemployment is low at 4%, and inflation has come down from the highs it hit in mid-2022.

After lowering its benchmark interest rate three times in the last four months of 2024, the Federal Reserve left it unchanged in January and appears to be in no hurry to start cutting again. Progress against inflation has stalled in recent months.

President Donald Trump's plans to impose tax imports at a scale not seen since the 1930s risks raising prices and intensifying inflationary pressure. Deporting millions of immigrants working in the country illegally, as Trump has promised, could also create labor shortages that push up wages and feed inflation.

Thursday's GDP report was the second of three Commerce Department looks at fourth-quarter economic growth. The final estimate comes out March 27.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Shoppers make their ways down an aisle lined with clothing and shoes in a Costco warehouse Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Inflation, looming trade war take a toll as confidence of the U.S. consumer tumbles

Dow falls nearly 750 points and US stocks tumble as businesses and consumers worry about tariffs

Stock market today: A slide for Walmart pulls Wall Street from its record, and Dow drops 450

The Latest

President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs

7m ago

Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China

9m ago

Number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rises to 242,000, highest level in 3 months

14m ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.