US eases trade with Afghanistan despite Taliban sanctions

Conditions in Afghanistan were grim for many even before the Taliban takeover, with a long-running drought and entrenched poverty. But the situation has grown more dire because the government relied on foreign assistance for 75 percent of its budget.

Administration officials concede that the Treasury license will have only a limited effect on businesses that are reluctant to do business in Afghanistan regardless of sanctions on the Taliban and Haqqani Network.

The Biden administration earlier this year announced more than $300 million in humanitarian aid and is working with the World Bank and other organizations to provide additional relief from money that had been previously set aside for development.

Treasury also issued general licenses to make it clear that humanitarian assistance would not run afoul of sanctions.

It also set aside $3.5 billion of Afghan government funds frozen in the U.S. after the Taliban takeover to help the country's economy in a way that officials say has not yet been determined. One option is to use the money to re-capitalize the country's central bank if it can be run independent of the Taliban.

The remainder of the frozen funds are being held pending legal claims from relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks who have won lawsuits against the Taliban.