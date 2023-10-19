US eases oil, gas and gold sanctions on Venezuela after electoral roadmap signed

The United States has agreed to temporarily suspend some sanctions on Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold sectors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to Venezuela’s government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the U.S. agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country's oil, gas and gold sectors.

Tuesday's agreement between President Nicolás Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The U.S. Treasury issued a six-month general license that would temporarily authorize transactions involving Venezuela's oil and gas sector, another that authorizes dealings with Minerven — the state-owned gold mining company — and it removed the secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds.

The ban on trading in the primary Venezuelan bond market remains in place, Treasury says.

Brian E. Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the U.S. welcomes the signing of the electoral roadmap agreement but “Treasury is prepared to amend or revoke authorizations at any time, should representatives of Maduro fail to follow through on their commitments.”

“All other restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela remain in place, and we will continue to hold bad actors accountable. We stand with the Venezuelan people and support Venezuelan democracy,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. and the international community “will closely follow implementation of the electoral roadmap, and the U.S. government will take action if commitments under the electoral roadmap and with respect to political prisoners are not met.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We want justice for Dayvion’: Family of inmate killed at Fulton Jail seeks answers3h ago

Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office

Georgia officials release videos of exonerated man’s shooting death on I-95
3h ago

After backlash, Delta alters strict elite SkyMiles status requirements
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error in Atlanta school board race
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error in Atlanta school board race
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia awarded $249 million grant to boost electric grid resilience
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russia's foreign minister thanks North Korea for 'unwavering' support of its war in...
9m ago
Driver arrested after Pacific Coast Highway crash in Malibu kills 4 Pepperdine University...
11m ago
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top