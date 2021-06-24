U.S. durable goods orders rise 2.3% in May

The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — meant to last at least three years — climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April and coming despite a backlogged supply chain and a shortage of workers. Orders for aircraft shot up 27.4% last month after climbing 31.5% in April. Excluding transportation orders — which can bounce wildly from month to month — durable goods orders rose 0.3% last month, down from a 1.7% gain in April.

A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — dipped 0.1% in May after rising 2.7% in April.