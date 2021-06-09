US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review

Courts had blocked the Trump administration's efforts to ban TikTok and WeChat, but a national-security review of TikTok by a government group called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, is ongoing. CFIUS had set deadlines for TikTok to divest its U.S. operations, but such a sale never happened.

Last year, the Trump administration brokered a deal that would have had U.S. corporations Oracle and Walmart take a large stake in the Chinese-owned app on national security grounds. Oracle on Wednesday did not return a request for comment.

But courts blocked the Trump White House's attempted bans of TikTok and WeChat, which had begun in summer 2020, and the presidential election soon overshadowed the fight.

The Biden administration earlier this year had backed off President Donald Trump’s attempts to ban TikTok and WeChat as it reviewed national security threats posed by Chinese technology companies.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has put on hold a case challenging Trump’s TikTok divestment order.

____

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island, and Arbel from New York.