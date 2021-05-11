US doctors group issues anti-racism plan for itself, field

The AMA plan calls for more than diversifying its staff and adding members who are from Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and LGBTQ communities. It aims to embed anti-racist activities and education at every level of the organization.

‘’We’re going to be holding ourselves accountable,’’ said Dr. Aletha Maybank, AMA’s chief health equity officer.

The influential advocacy group also plans to use its clout to advocate for health equity government policies and to create and deliver anti-racist training for medical students, doctors and health systems.

In recent years, the AMA has publicly acknowledged its racist history, including efforts to bar Black physicians from joining and fighting against desegregating U.S. hospitals. Last November, it declared racism a public health threat.

Dr. David Ansell, a senior vice president for community health equity at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, called it ‘’a landmark document’’ for the usually conservative AMA and a road map for others to follow.

‘’It really should be taught widely across medicine because it's language that has not been central to the organization or the practice of medicine in the United States and needs to be,’’ said Ansell.

Dr. Brittani James, an anti-racism activist from Chicago, called the AMA plan ‘’a great first step’’ and said its goals are impressive.

A frequent AMA critic from New York, Dr. Raymond Givens, said the group’s slow response to a mishandled February podcast doesn’t offer much hope for its broader plans. The flap began with a tweet from its flagship medical journal, questioning whether structural racism or racist doctors exist. A deputy editor at the Journal of the American Medical Association resigned and the journal’s chief editor was suspended; an oversight committee’s review is still ongoing.

‘’People are dying on a daily basis from the same structural racism that they are now acknowledging,’’ he said. ‘’Given that, there’s a need to act as quickly as is responsible.’’

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.