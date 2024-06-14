US diplomat warns of great consequences for migrants at border who don't choose legal pathways

Biden's executive order would limit asylum processing once encounters with migrants between ports of entry reach 2,500 per day. It went into effect immediately because the latest figures were far higher, at about 4,000 daily.

Civil rights groups have been quick to react to the policy changes. A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups on Wednesday sued the Biden administration saying the presidential order differs little from a similar move by the Trump administration that was blocked by the courts.

South of the border, Mexican authorities have been rounding up migrants, including those returned by the U.S., and taking them to the southern cities of Villahermosa and Tapachula in an effort to discourage them from migrating north.

The head of the U.N. refugee agency cautioned Thursday that some aspects of Biden's order may violate refugee protections required by international law.

Immigration cooperation was also among the topics discussed Thursday when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called incoming Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to congratulate her on her victory, according to a statement from Harris' office.

“Our objective is clear,” said Salazar. “We want to deepen the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico as neighbors, economic partners, and as a family.”

Salazar declined to offer his opinion on controversial judicial reforms proposed by outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Earlier this week, Brian Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, urged that there be transparency in Mexico’s judicial reforms, particularly concerning any impact they could have on U.S. investors and companies.

Salazar said that a strong judicial system was important, but it was up to Mexicans to decide on the changes.

